Guardiola reveals Ribery could start at Dinamo Zagreb

Bayern Munich coach Pep Guardiola has revealed Franck Ribery could start in Wednesday's Champions League match against Dinamo Zagreb.

The Frenchman made his comeback in the 3-1 Bundesliga defeat at the hands of Borussia Monchengladbach at the weekend after nine months on the sidelines due to an ankle injury.

Ribery came off the bench for the final 10 minutes of the game, celebrating his return with a consolation goal, and is set to get playing time again at Dinamo and could even feature from the start in the Croatian capital.

"I don't know yet whether Ribery will be part of the starting XI or come on in the second half, but he will definitely play," Guardiola said at a news conference.

Bayern have already booked their place in the knockout stages with one game to spare and have therefore opted to leave first-choice goalkeeper Manuel Neuer at home.

"Manuel has played all games so far, both for Bayern and for Germany. That's why I have decided to rest him," Guardiola added.

"Sven Ulreich is a good goalkeeper as well and deserves a chance. I am aware of his abilities. I am happy for him that he will get playing time on Wednesday."

Bayern recorded a 5-0 win over Dinamo at the Allianz Arena earlier the campaign, but Guardiola is not taking Wednesday's encounter lightly, singling out Marko Pjaca as the Croatian champions' main dangerman.

"I already knew Dinamo's players before the first game in Munich, but we know them even better now. I particularly like Pjaca's style," Guardiola said.