Guardiola rubbishes Villa exit reports

Spanish sports daily Marca had claimed that the Catalan giants had made the 30-year-old forward available for transfer in the New Year.

The Spaniard has scored 32 goals in 75 appearances since arriving from Valencia, but he has found starts hard to come by following the arrival of Alexis Sanchez, with the majority of his 15 La Liga appearances this term coming from the bench.

However, with Barca boasting few out-and-out strikers in the squad, Guardiola has taken the opportunity to dismiss any speculation linking Villa with a move away from the Nou Camp.



"Marca lie," the former Spanish international told gathering reporters ahead of the Club World Cup in Japan.

"I have not spoken to David [Villa] after the last match in Madrid, but all of the players are in my plans.

"I am the one who comes up with 25 different line-ups during the season because I feel that is the best thing to do.

"Most of the players that are here now will continue for the rest of this season and the next.

"I wish I could play with 15 players on a team because then everyone could play."



ByBen McAleer