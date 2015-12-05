Guardiola rues wasted first-half opportunities

Pep Guardiola bemoaned Bayern Munich's inability to convert a host of first-half chances after their 3-1 Bundesliga defeat at Borussia Monchengladbach.

Yann Sommer made good saves from Thomas Muller and Robert Lewandowski, before Kingsley Coman hit the woodwork as the visitors controlled the opening period at Borussia Park.

However, Monchengladbach stunned Guardiola's men with second-half goals from Oscar Wendt, Lars Stindl and Fabian Johnson to register their second straight win over the Bavarian giants.

The result represented the defending champions' first league defeat of the season, having previously won 13 of their 14 top-flight matches.

"We played a very strong first half and created plenty of chances," Guardiola told a news conference. "Unfortunately we couldn't find a goalscorer.

"After the [Monchengladbach] goals we lost our shape a little bit."

The return of Franck Ribery after nine months out with an ankle injury was a rare positive for Bayern on a dismal day, and the winger found the net for a late consolation.

"We are pleased for him, that he is after the long injury available again," added the Bayern coach.