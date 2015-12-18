Guardiola: Rummenigge knows everything

Pep Guardiola was guarded when facing questions on his Bayern Munich future but said chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has knowledge of the situation.

The 44-year-old's contract at the Allianz Arena expires at the end of the season and, following the 1-0 win over Darmstadt in the DFB-Pokal on Tuesday, he revealed his position would be clarified next week.

Guardiola has been linked to Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea, who parted company with Jose Mourinho on Thursday, but would not answer questions on his future.

"Rummenigge and I have said that we will talk after the match, and we speak often. Rummenigge knows everything," Guardiola said at a news conference

"I'm fully focused on Hannover. I've been watching their games."

The former Barcelona coach confirmed captain Philipp Lahm will miss the weekend's meeting with Hannover through injury, adding it is tough to perform at high levels with so many players sidelined.

"This team has won many titles in the last three years. It is not easy to focus on every game," Guardiola commented. "When we had all the players, we have played very, very well."

Carlo Ancelotti has been touted as a candidate for Bayern should Guardiola depart, and the Spaniard praised him, saying: "Carlo is a great coach and a great man."