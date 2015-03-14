Guardiola 'so proud' of Bayern at Bremen

Despite enduring far-from-perfect preparation as their bus ran out of fuel en route to the Weserstadion, Bayern were in cruise control by half-time thanks to Thomas Muller and David Alaba, before Robert Lewandowski added a late brace as the champions hit top gear.

The triumph moved Bayern 14 points clear of second-placed Wolfsburg in the title race, with Dieter Hecking's men in action against Freiburg on Sunday.

And, with Saturday's game coming just three days after a remarkable 7-0 demolition of Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League, Guardiola was effusive in his praise for his players.

He told reporters: "The team maintained total concentration throughout and did very, very well.

"After the match against Donetsk it wasn't easy adapting to new opponents.

"It was one of those days when I'm so proud to be the coach of this team."

The match also saw Bayern captain Philipp Lahm make his comeback from a four-month injury lay-off.

Lahm said: "It was great to be back out on the pitch after such a long time away.

"Many thanks to the team, because I think if it had been tighter I wouldn't have had the chance to come on."