Guardiola still searching for answers as City scrape home

Pep Guardiola feels he still has plenty to learn about English football after Manchester City eked out a 2-1 win at Burnley.

Dean Marney volleyed the hosts into a deserved 14th-minute lead at Turf Moor but Sergio Aguero poached a goal in each half to move to 16 goals in all competitions for the campaign.

City have now won six of their seven away games in the Premier League this term and, having dropped points in each of their past three home matches on the back of Champions League action, Guardiola was pleased to follow Wednesday's exertions at Borussia Monchengladbach with three points.

"It's good news, that's true. It was so, so complicated, so difficult. We wanted control but it was almost impossible," Guardiola told BT Sport, before explaining Burnley's direct style on some of Andre Marriner's officiating left him grasping for answers.

"Still I don't understand the referees here, I need time to understand them.

"We are satisfied for the performance after the Champions League. The players showed a lot of personality.

"It's almost impossible to defend that [Burnley's style]. They are taller than us, on the second ball they are good. They are so dangerous

"These type of teams in the Premier League, they do really, really well on the second ball. I have to work to try and solve those kind of actions because in Spain and Germany it doesn't happen."

Aguero was the beneficiary of two penalty box scrambles and, although neither strike will live long in the memory, Guardiola marvelled at the Argentinian's capacity for being in the right place at the right time.

"It is his talent and they all count the same," he added, with Aguero's 2016 Premier League tally now standing at 27 - eight more than any other player.

"He played well, he moved well. He did a really, really good game."