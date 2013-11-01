Guardiola unlikely to risk Robben and Kroos

Kroos and Robben limped out of Bayern's 3-2 Bundesliga win over Hertha Berlin last weekend with hamstring injuries, but both have returned to training.

However, Guardiola admits that he may not use either player for the next league match to ensure that they make a full recovery.

The Spaniard also revealed that Brazilian centre-back Dante has resumed full training after suffering an ankle injury against Mainz last month.

"Toni is a bit further than Arjen," he said. "They have both trained yesterday (Thursday).

"Perhaps they are not fit tomorrow (to face Hoffenheim), but next Tuesday or next Saturday they will be fit.

"Dante has trained well, although there are still little problems."

Bayern will look to maintain their unbeaten start to the season on Saturday against a side they never lost to in 10 meetings.