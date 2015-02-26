Guardiola warns against Bayern complacency
Pep Guardiola is not expecting an easy ride for Bayern Munich when they host Cologne on Friday, despite rattling in 14 goals in their past two league outings.
The reigning Bundesliga champions hammered Hamburg 8-0 two weeks ago, before thumping Paderborn 6-0 last Saturday.
With Cologne struggling at the wrong end of the table, just three points above the relegation play-off places, some are expecting another Bayern rout.
"Every game is a new game," Guardiola said. "We have to see what our level is at this moment.
"When you win 6-0, it's hard to learn. From the Wolfsburg game [a 4-1 defeat] I have learned a lot.
"I have great respect for our opponents. Cologne is the second best away team.
"They have a very good defensive organisation. It's always good to analyse the opponents and get to know them.
"I think our team is good, but naturally, we can improve."
Guardiola also confirmed that defender Medhi Benatia would miss the game with a calf problem.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.