Guardiola warns against Bayern complacency

The reigning Bundesliga champions hammered Hamburg 8-0 two weeks ago, before thumping Paderborn 6-0 last Saturday.

With Cologne struggling at the wrong end of the table, just three points above the relegation play-off places, some are expecting another Bayern rout.

"Every game is a new game," Guardiola said. "We have to see what our level is at this moment.

"When you win 6-0, it's hard to learn. From the Wolfsburg game [a 4-1 defeat] I have learned a lot.

"I have great respect for our opponents. Cologne is the second best away team.

"They have a very good defensive organisation. It's always good to analyse the opponents and get to know them.

"I think our team is good, but naturally, we can improve."

Guardiola also confirmed that defender Medhi Benatia would miss the game with a calf problem.