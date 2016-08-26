Guardiola was in his own world, says Muller

Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller says Carlo Ancelotti has a closer relationship with the squad than former boss Pep Guardiola, who was "in his own world".

The Bundesliga champions begin their quest for a fifth consecutive title when Werder Bremen visit the Allianz Arena on Friday.

New head coach Ancelotti has won his first two games at the helm in the DFL-Supercup and DFB-Pokal, with Muller impressed by the Italian's close bond with Bayern's star names.

"Ancelotti is a little bit closer to the players," he told Bild.

"Pep was already a little bit in his own world because he thought for the whole day, 'How can I move my players two or three meters in a game situation to find a perfect solution?'

"That was crazy in a positive way!"

Muller does not feel Bayern have dominance over the Bundesliga, insisting Borussia Dortmund always keep them on their toes.

"From our point of view last year, the league was exciting enough, we felt Dortmund in our backs all the time," added the 26-year-old.

"They have quality, young new players with a lot of talent who are integrated very well. They made problems for us in the Supercup and it's not expected for them to drop off now.

"They have always been a team that makes trouble for us up until now, but as a Bayern player I am not responsible for creating tension."