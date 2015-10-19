Guardiola: Wenger is more than a coach

Arsene Wenger is "more than just a coach" at Arsenal, according to Bayern Munich boss Pep Guardiola.

The Bavarian giants face the north-London club in a Champions League clash at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, with the gap between the pair standing at six points.

And although Arsenal have lost both of their opening fixtures in the competition, Guardiola remains in awe of Wenger.

He admires the Frenchman for changing the philosophy of the club since taking the helm in 1996 and becoming an integral figure.

"Twenty years at one club is now impossible. Wenger is not only a coach, he is a sporting director," Guardiola said on Monday.

"He changed the club. They played defensively before he came.

"Wenger is more than just a coach for this club - he is almost everything."