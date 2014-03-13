Guarin focusing on his future at Inter Milan

The Colombian midfielder was reported to be part of a deal between the two Serie A rivals that would have seen Mirko Vucinic move to the San Siro and Guarin join the league leaders.

However, that move did not materialise and, after a spell out of Walter Mazzarri's first team, Guarin has started to deliver on the pitch again.

Guarin puts the breakdown in a possible Juventus switch down to "destiny" and is focused on improving his level of performance to help Inter.

"It was a sign, of an important destiny," he told the club's official website. "It was the second time that it happened.

"Even when I arrived at Inter, I had the opportunity to go to Turin and the fact that for a second time I am here, that is something important.

"What has happened has happened and is in the past. I have always been close to the fans, I feel the things that are done with their heart and I understand them.

"I always look at it as something positive - it's great to see the strength our fans give us, both when they do positively and indeed negatively, because it's always added motivation for me.

"Although obviously I'm never happy when they're not.

"There are lots of things I want to improve - the first is my consistency on the pitch so I can play a whole game at a high tempo with the right focus."