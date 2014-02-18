Guidetti backs Stoke to beat parent club Man City

The Swedish striker made the switch from the Etihad Stadium to join Mark Hughes' men on a deal until the end of the season in January.

Manuel Pellegrini's side have won 11 of their 12 Premier League encounters on home soil this season but Guidetti, who is ineligible for the clash, has seen enough to believe that Stoke can inflict a surprise defeat on the title hopefuls.

"It's a big game and I hope that they can go there and do well," Guidetti told the Stoke's official website.

"It's disappointing that I can't play in the game, so the next one for me is Arsenal the week after, but before that we have to believe that we can go there and get a positive result.

"I have a great amount of trust in the team here and I trust in the manager and everyone else here too. They're great at what they do and they know how to win matches in the Premier League.

"The manager has lots of experience having played and scored many goals in this league and he's coached a lot in this league too, so he knows how to get a result in these sort of games.

"We have beaten some of the big teams already and it was goalless in the match at the Britannia Stadium earlier in the season, so I trust we have enough quality to do well."