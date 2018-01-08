Guidetti joins Alaves on loan
Alaves have confirmed the arrival of Swedish striker John Guidetti on a loan deal from Celta Vigo.
John Guidetti has joined Alaves on loan from Celta Vigo until the end of the season.
The Sweden international has made eight appearances as a substitute in LaLiga this season without scoring a goal.
Ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia - where Sweden will face South Korea, Germany and Mexico - Guidetti has joined Alaves, where he will wear the number 10 shirt.
"I play, I run and I always try with all my heart," said Guidetti. "I like to help my team-mates and the team to win games.
"I like to win and I want to win everything: football, cards, Monopoly... If I do not get it, I get very angry, and I hope to help the team to win."
Alaves are 18th in LaLiga after a 2-0 defeat at Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, while Celta are three places higher having drawn at home to Real Madrid.
I’m very happy to join the club . I look forward to playing for the team and I’m very honored to be the first Swedish player selected by the club. January 8, 2018
