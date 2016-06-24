Guidetti: Nolito will thrive at City

As Celta Vigo star Nolito closes in on a much-hyped move to Manchester City, team-mate John Guidetti - formerly of City himself - says the former Barcelona man will thrive in England.

Nolito started all three of Spain's group-stage games at Euro 2016 and looks likely to become Pep Guardiola's second signing since taking over at City.

Guardiola has already worked with Nolito at Barcelona, handing him his Camp Nou debut in 2010 and Guidetti has no doubts about his suitability to City and the Premier League.

"He is an amazing footballer," the 24-year-old Guidetti said following the conclusion of Sweden's disappointing Euro 2016 campaign, which they failed to win a game.

"I played with him this year and for a striker to have someone like that playing on the wing for you, it is an absolute pleasure.

"He just brings the ball into you and he has great delivery, you can just see it in the way he has performed at the Euros. I am pleased for him as well because this was a big, big time for him and this is a big opportunity for him. He deserves it."

Nolito scored 12 goals in 29 La Liga games last season, laying off another seven for his team-mates.