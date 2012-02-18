Guidetti sent off for celebrating during draw

Guidetti grabbed his 18th of the season after 77 minutes before his second booking but Robert Braber headed an equaliser 10 minutes later to leave fourh-placed Feyenoord four points behind leaders PSV Eindhoven.

The Swedish Under-21 international, on loan from Premier League leaders Manchester City, has been in top form having scored his third hat-trick in as many home games last weekend.

However, the 19-year-old will now get a one-match ban that will sideline him for next week's clash against PSV who are top with 45 points after 21 matches and lead on goal difference ahead of AZ Alkmaar.

Heerenveen, 1-0 winners over visiting NAC Breda on Friday, are third with 43 points, while Feyenoord follow on 41.

Heracles Almelo came from behind to beat Roda JC Kerkrade in a mid-table clash with Everton and Willy Overtoom on target after Sanharib Malki's 40th minute opener for the visitors, who had goalkeeper Pawel Kieszek sent off in the 75th.

In the relegation zone, Roland Albert salvaged a point for Excelsior Rotterdam in a 1-1 draw at ADO Den Haag while four second-half goals from VVV Venlo sank Graafschap Doetichem 4-1.

Venlo are 16th with 19 points, four ahead of Excelsior while Graafschap remain bottom with 13 points.