Guidetti warned for singing offensive anti-Rangers song

Celtic striker John Guidetti has been found guilty of singing an offensive anti-Rangers song but avoided any suspension or fine.

The Scottish Football Association released a statement on their website on Thursday that Guidetti had been "censured" for his transgression under rule 73 of their disciplinary guidelines, which pertain to "making comments of an offensive nature".

In March, Guidetti sang a song Celtic fans have created in support of the Swedish forward on a football programme on Dutch TV.

The song makes light of Rangers' financial struggles in the past three seasons, while also using a term for Rangers supporters that they consider bigoted.