Guidolin coy on Swansea future

Francesco Guidolin gave little away about his future on Sunday despite leading Swansea City to Premier League safety with a 3-1 win over Liverpool.

The Italian arrived at Liberty Stadium with the Swans just one point clear of the relegation zone, having managed only five victories from 22 matches.

Sunday's result – which came thanks to an Andre Ayew double and Jack Cork's first goal in over a year – moved them onto 43 points with two matches to play, 11 points clear of the relegation zone.

Despite keeping Swansea in the top flight for another season, Guidolin – who has been linked with a move to Watford – said he is by no means guaranteed to be at the club next season.

"Now is not the time," he told BT Sport when asked about his future.

"I am happy, this is my first experience in the Premier League and it has been a good experience.

"When I arrived the situation was difficult, but now we have 43 points and this is important for me, my career and my experience.

"I hope to stay in the Premier League."

Guidolin was delighted with the performance of his side, praising their character, which had been questioned in the build-up to Liverpool's visit.

"I am very happy, we played very well and I am happy for my players. Today they showed they are not on the beach, they are concentrated on our job, I am very, very happy for my players.

"I saw my players work in training, I spoke with them and was sure today we would have a good performance."