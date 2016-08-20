Guidolin disappointed after Swansea lose to late goals

Francesco Guidolin felt his Swansea City side did not deserve to lose 2-0 at home to Hull City in the Premier League on Saturday, but admitted their attacking efforts were "not brilliant".

The introduction of substitute Shaun Maloney after 73 minutes sparked late drama at the Liberty Stadium as the midfielder bundled home a corner before setting up Abel Hernandez in injury time to secure the points.

Swansea dominated possession without creating many clear openings and Guidolin accepted his team lacked effectiveness in the final third.

"I am disappointed," said the Italian. "We have to [get back to] work and prepare well for the next game against Peterborough in the [EFL] Cup. That is our job.

"We did not deserve to lose today, we attacked for 90 minutes but not brilliantly.

"We have to play quicker but that is not easy against a compact team. It was a difficult game for us."

Swansea ended last season unbeaten in five games at home and got off to a winning start in the new campaign by winning 1-0 at Burnley last weekend, but Guidolin called for improvement after their defeat to Hull.

"Last week we were happy because we defended set pieces well and we were dangerous," Guidolin said. "Today is a step behind and we have to improve.

"We need a group with more players. I will change the team for the cup on Tuesday."