Guidolin optimistic despite suffering late heartache at Albion

Francesco Guidolin was quick to take the positives from his Swansea City side's 1-1 draw with West Brom on Tuesday, despite conceding a 92nd-minute equaliser.

Gylfi Sigurdsson fired Swansea ahead at The Hawthorns in the 64th minute and the visitors were on the verge of winning their third Premier League game on the bounce.

Alberto Paloschi made his Swansea debut and could have wrapped it up when he hit the post late on, an incident that proved crucial as Salomon Rondon grabbed a last-gasp equaliser at the other end.

Despite missing the chance to put further distance between themselves and the bottom three, Guidolin is remaining upbeat.

He said: "Yes, now I am disappointed but my team played very well.

"We dropped two points but West Brom are a strong team and it is a difficult stadium to play in.

"I am optimistic because my team played well for 93 minutes.

"We played good football, if we play quick and keep the ball then I will be happy and we have a good squad but we have to improve our position in the table."

Guidolin lost midfielder Ki Sung-yueng to concussion in the first half and he is now a doubt for Saturday's clash with Crystal Palace at the Liberty Stadium.