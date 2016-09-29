Guidolin prioritising Swansea improvement over his future

Francesco Guidolin has insisted Swansea City's fortunes are more important than any rumours regarding his future.

The Swans head coach has only been in charge at the Liberty Stadium since January, but recent poor results - the Welsh club are five without a win - have seen the likes of Ryan Giggs and Bob Bradley linked to the job.

However, rather than worrying about a potential sacking, Guidolin is determined to turn Swansea's form around.

"At the moment my position is not important, Swansea's position is important," he told a news conference ahead of his side's clash with in-form Liverpool this weekend.

"The most important thing is that we get a good result to improve our position. It's clear for me, it's clear for the chairman, it's clear for everyone - it's important to win games."

Guidolin is adamant, though, that his players continue to fully back him, despite the reports of a potential change at the helm.

"I see them work very hard [in training] and with passion," he added. "They are behind me and this is important.

"They have to play with freedom on Saturday and they have to play a good game without pressure."