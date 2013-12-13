Guingamp can test Monaco with speed, says Ranieri

Speaking ahead of his side's trip to Guingamp on Saturday, the Italian again said being behind the reigning Ligue 1 champions was fine for his side.



Ranieri also expects a response from several teams sitting below his on the table.



"I'm pleased by the points we have but I know that the championship is really long and PSG is out of this world, so for us it's good to be second," Ranieri said.



"We have to work hard because Lille is there, and I believe that Lyon and Marseille will come back. The great teams will come back."



Guingamp finished second to Monaco in Ligue 2 last season and Ranieri is wary of Jocelyn Gourvennec's men.



Ranieri said the hosts would trouble his team with crosses and their speed, and is expecting a 'good test'.



"Now the most important thing is Guingamp because it's a good team, they play very well, they get a lot of points at home," he said.



"It's one of the teams which does the most crosses per game in Ligue 1, they've got many fast players and a good coach, a good crowd, so it will be a good test for us."



Striker Radamel Falcao was ruled out by the club on Thursday as he continues his recovery from a thigh injury suffered in November.



But Ranieri said there was still a chance the 27-year-old would play.



"I hope that Falcao will play and he hopes it as well," he said.



"Day after day, he's getting better and it's the most important thing. He hopes to play the next game."