Guingamp unveil Kombouare as new head coach

Guingamp have confirmed Antoine Kombouare as their new head coach ahead of the 2016-17 Ligue 1 season.

The 2014 Coupe de France winners announced the appointment on their club website after president Bertrand Desplat came to an agreement with the 52-year-old on Monday morning.

Kombouare was previously in charge of Lens for three seasons, leading them to promotion to the top flight in his first campaign, before suffering relegation in his second.

Prior to that, the New Caledonian had been in charge of Paris Saint-Germain, where he played for five years, from 2009 until 2011.

He was replaced by Carlo Ancelotti despite leading PSG to the top of Ligue 1.

Kombouare steps in for Jocelyn Gourvennec as Guingamp boss, with the 44-year-old having ended a six-year reign at Stade du Roudourou last week when he joined Bordeaux.

In Gourvennec's final season, Guingamp finished 16th, avoiding relegation by five points.

The club will hold a press conference for new man Kombouare on Wednesday.