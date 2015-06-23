Gundogan could remain at Dortmund

Ilkay Gundogan is considering a U-turn on his Borussia Dortmund future after originally stating his intention to the leave the club, according to the player's agent.

The Germany international stated in April that he would be departing Signal Iduna Park, despite having a year left to run on his contract.

Gundogan's situation left several teams across Europe on red alert, with the likes of Manchester United and Dortmund's Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich reportedly interested.

However, it now appears that Gundogan may stay put and play on at Dortmund under the stewardship of new head coach Thomas Tuchel next season.

"This [staying at Dortmund] is clearly an option again," his agent and uncle Ilhan Gundogan told Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

"It is true that Ilkay could find it easier in a familiar, comfortable environment to come back to his old level."

Gundogan made 23 league appearances for Dortmund last season.