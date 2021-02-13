Gundogan inspires Man City to big win over Tottenham

Ilkay Gundogan continued his fine form with two second-half goals which helped guide Manchester City to a comprehensive 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in their Premier League encounter on Saturday evening.

City dominated possession from the onset and took the lead with 23 minutes gone after Gundogan was brought down by Pierre-Emile Hojberg in the Spurs box and the referee pointed to the spot. City changed spot kick taker again and this time Rodrigo stepped up and sneaked it past Hugo Lloris, who would have been disappointed after getting a hand to the shot.

The Citizens dominated the rest of the half with Jose Mourinho’s men showing little going forward.

HALF-TIME Man City 1-0 SpursMan City a goal to the good at the break#MCITOT pic.twitter.com/8ko0YBoC15February 13, 2021

Pep Guardiola’s team then put the game to bed in a spell after the break as Gundogan netted twice, in the 50th and 66th minutes, after being set up by Raheem Sterling and a long ball from keeper Ederson respectivley.

Tottenham brought Dele Alli and Gareth Bale on in an attempt to get back into the game, but it wasn’t forthcoming as City comfortably saw out the game.