Arsenal hoping to 'reach agreement' for superstar striker following talks: report

Arsenal are hopeful of sealing an agreement for a sensational new striker, as Mikel Arteta looks to add depth to his squad.

The Gunners rotated their side at the weekend and failed to see the benefits of it, losing their first game of 2024 2-0 to Aston Villa. Arteta opted for Gabriel Jesus in attack, with Kai Havertz behind, despite the German being the catalyst for such great form while playing as a No.9.

It's believed that Arsenal are looking for another striker to compete with Havertz and Jesus, with Eddie Nketiah starting fewer games of late – and it appears that a major target could be close to signing.

Kai Havertz has led the line for Arsenal this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Portuguese newspaper Jornal de Notícias via Sport Witness says that Victor Gyokeres moving to north London is “becoming more and more likely,” and that Arsenal “hope to reach an agreement” on a deal.

TEAMtalk has previously reported that talks have begun on a move, with the Swedish forward enjoying an excellent first campaign at Sporting. The Lisbon outfit look likely to win the Primeira Liga title, with Gyokeres having netted 22 in 27 league games.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, the links to Gyokeres are certainly genuine – the only sticking point will be the price. With Sporting said to be demanding a nine-figure fee for their talismanic striker, Arsenal may look to other top strikers for similar fees with better records in Europe's top five leagues.

Viktor Gyokeres is enjoying a stellar season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year, the 25-year-old FourFourTwo's EFL Player of the Year last season for 2022/23, saying at the time that, “It’s good to be in the conversation regarding Premier League teams, but right now we’re in the middle of the season.”

Gyrokeres is valued at €55 million by Transfermarkt.

One €70 million striker has been heavily linked with a move to the Emirates, while Arda Guler is said to be on the radar.

Jorginho may well leave this summer, as may the under-fire Oleksandr Zinchenko. One wonderkid, meanwhile, has asked to leave, while Gabriel Jesus could be loaned out.