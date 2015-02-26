Gutierrez in Newcastle squad for Villa clash

Midfielder Gutierrez returned to training in December after battling the illness and made his comeback with an appearance for Newcastle Under-21 side later that month.

Head coach John Carver insisted earlier this week that it was not the right time for Gutierrez to make a first-team return, however, he appears to have had a change of heart and could hand the Argentinian his first senior appearance since April last year.

"Jonas Gutierrez is in the squad. There's a possibility he could be on the bench and that's a massive lift for everyone," Carver said.

Gutierrez comes back into a Newcastle team eager to bounce back following a 5-0 drubbing at the hands of defending champions Manchester City last weekend.

"After that result last weekend, I was desperate to get back on the training pitch," Carver added. "We will hopefully put it right this weekend.

"I let the players suffer on Monday a little, but everyone is in good spirits now and Saturday is an opportunity to put it right."