Gutierrez relishing Uruguay showdown

The River Plate forward scored twice in a 4-0 hammering of Uruguay in a FIFA World Cup qualifier in September 2012 and will get the opportunity to repeat that feat in a last-16 clash at the Maracana on Saturday.

Uruguay are still reeling from the suspension of their talisman Luis Suarez for biting Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini on Tuesday and Gutierrez wants to inflict more pain on Oscar Tabarez's men by dumping them out of the World Cup.

Gutierrez, who was on target in Colombia's 3-0 win over Greece in their opening game in Group C, reflects on his double against Tabarez's side with great satisfaction and is eager to make another impact in Rio this weekend.

"The truth is that the match against Uruguay was special, brings back good memories," the 29-year-old was quoted as saying in El Tiempo.

"Uruguay is a tough opponent, but we're fine. We hope to make a good presentation."

The absence of Suarez, who has been banned from all football-related activity for four months, has been the major talking point ahead of the second-round showdown, but Gutierrez vowed that it has not affected Colombia's preparation.

He added: "We are prepared for everything. We are aware that we have to dedicate ourselves to just play football, whoever plays in Uruguay.

"We must dedicate ourselves to play and not think about it."

Colombia qualified for the knockout phase in top spot after winning all three games in the tournament so far.