Gutierrez revels in Newcastle 'fairytale'

Jonas Gutierrez described what appears to be his final Newcastle United game as "like a movie story" at the end of a season in which he endured a battle with cancer he feared may end his career.

The Argentine midfielder made a sensational return to the Newcastle first team only two months ago after overcoming testicular cancer.

John Carver's side headed into the final day of the season needing a win over West Ham to ensure there was no chance they could be relegated from the Premier League and Gutierrez inspired a 2-0 victory at St James' Park.

The 31-year-old laid on the first goal for Moussa Sissoko and then struck for the first time since his return in what is expected to be the end of his seven-year stay at the club.

As it happened Hull City were unable to secure the win over Manchester United they required to give themselves a chance of surviving and Gutierrez was able to reflect on an emotional day.

"I'm really proud to play with this shirt. It was a fantastic time here." he said.

"We have had ups and downs, but I can go home, have my holidays and think Newcastle are in the Premier League next year.

"A few months ago, I didn’t know if I was going to play football. I started training again and started feeling stronger and stronger."

He added on BeIN Sports: "It was really emotional.

"During the game, the most important thing was to get the three points. After that, when it's finished, I start to enjoy what's happened.

"It's like a movie story. I started to enjoy it when I heard the whistle.

"The most important thing is not to make the same mistakes next year. This club deserves to be in a nice situation.

"I know what it means for the city and for the club."