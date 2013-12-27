Guzan welcomes busy festive schedule

Villa fell to their fourth consecutive defeat in the Premier League on Thursday, as Dwight Gayle's injury-time strike secured a 1-0 triumph for Crystal Palace at Villa Park.

Paul Lambert's team have won just twice in their last 12 league outings and are three points clear of the relegation zone.

The Midlands outfit now welcome Swansea City to Villa Park on Saturday and Guzan is thankful Villa have a swift opportunity to get back to winning ways and reverse their fortunes.

"That is the beauty of the Premier League and football in general," he said.

"It is never an easy game. It is never an easy task and it is going to take some big characters from our point of view to step on to the pitch and find a way to get a result.

"It was not the way we wanted to finish the Palace game and not the result we wanted to go into the game.

"It was a bit of a blow but the good thing about the Christmas period is we can turn it around rather quickly because we have a game on Saturday.

"We have to put this behind us and find a way to come out on Saturday and get a result.

"There is a determination - the fact that we want to make things right, do it for ourselves and for the fans.

"We sense that ability to go and get a result and we need to do that on Saturday."