Guzman called up as Romero replacement for Argentina

Tigres UANL goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman has been called up to Argentina's World Cup squad as a replacement for Sergio Romero.

Romero, who was expected to be Argentina's number one, was ruled out of the World Cup Tuesday due to a knee injury.

The Manchester United goalkeeper was replaced by Guzman, the 32-year-old who has won six caps.

Chelsea's Willy Caballero and River Plate's Franco Armani are the other shot-stoppers in Jorge Sampaoli's squad.

Argentina will face Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria in Group D in Russia.