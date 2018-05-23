Guzman called up as Romero replacement for Argentina
After Sergio Romero was ruled out due to injury, Argentina added Nahuel Guzman to their World Cup squad.
Tigres UANL goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman has been called up to Argentina's World Cup squad as a replacement for Sergio Romero.
Romero, who was expected to be Argentina's number one, was ruled out of the World Cup Tuesday due to a knee injury.
The Manchester United goalkeeper was replaced by Guzman, the 32-year-old who has won six caps.
Chelsea's Willy Caballero and River Plate's Franco Armani are the other shot-stoppers in Jorge Sampaoli's squad.
[ALTA] Nahuel Guzmán será el arquero que reemplazará a Sergio Romero en la convocatoria.May 22, 2018
Argentina will face Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria in Group D in Russia.
