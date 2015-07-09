Gyan set for Shanghai move after passing medical

Asamoah Gyan is set to swap the United Arab Emirates for China after passing his medical ahead of a move to Shanghai SIPG.

The Ghana captain has spent the last four years with UAE side Al Ain, having previously featured for the likes of Rennes and Sunderland.

However, Gyan now looks set to link up with former England head coach Sven-Goran Eriksson at the Chinese Super League club.

A news conference is expected later on Thursday to confirm the 29-year-old's transfer.