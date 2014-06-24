Halilhodzic focused on Algeria, not future

Following Sunday's 4-2 win over South Korea, Algeria are firmly in with a shout of getting to the last 16 of the competition and would likely secure progression with a draw against Russia.

The 61-year-old has been linked with a return to Super Lig side Trabzonspor, whom he managed from October 2005 to May 2006, having been in charge of the national side since 2011.

During his time with the African nation, he has had to deal with pressure surrounding his job after a first-round exit in the Africa Cup of Nations last year.

He was afforded more time by the nation's football federation and the Bosnian is now eager to remain focused on his task in Brazil.

"I'm at the World Cup and I am preparing for the World Cup. I do not want to talk about (the Trabzonspor links)," he is quoted as telling RMC .

"I know I have a lot of offers, but for now, I am preparing for a historic match for Algeria.

"Speaking of me would not be right. My head is completely focused on the preparation for the match against Russia and I hope that Algeria will make a historic achievement."

Sunday's win was Algeria's first at a World Cup since they beat Chile at the 1982 finals in Spain.