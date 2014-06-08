Halilhodzic optimistic over Algeria chances

The African nation have enjoyed a successful pre-tournament programme, picking up friendly victories over both Armenia and Romania.

Algeria have suffered just one defeat in their last 13 fixtures, and Halilhodzic said his squad were feeling confident as they prepared to fly to South America.

"We had a good preparation and we are ready for the World Cup," he is quoted as saying by Le Buteur. "We had two good friendlies against Armenia and Romania, two good results that have done much good to the group, who have confidence before the start of the competition.

"The three days of rest were also a lot of good for the players.

"Our mission will be difficult, but we are optimistic."

Algeria, who have never previously reached the knockout stages of a World Cup, have been drawn in Group H alongside Belgium, Russia and South Korea.