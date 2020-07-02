Hamilton announce trio of new signings

Hamilton have confirmed three new signings on their first day of pre-season training.

Ex-Dunfermline striker Callum Smith, former Raith Rovers, Hearts and St Johnstone midfielder Ross Callachan and former Inverness midfielder Charlie Trafford have all signed up.

Smith, 20, was released by Dunfermline in the summer after netting six goals on loan for Airdrie last season.

Canada international Trafford, 28, recently left Inverness, while 26-year-old Callachan was released by St Johnstone following a loan spell at Dundee.

Head coach Brian Rice told the club’s website: “Callum Smith is a young player who I’ve been watching for a few years. He had a fantastic season at Airdrie, so I think he has a chance here. He’s a worker and that’s everything we’re all about at Hamilton.

“Charlie I know from my time at Inverness, so I know exactly what I’m getting. He’s a disciplined midfielder, a role we needed to fill and he fits the profile. I didn’t want to take a chance on this position and sign someone I’ve only seen play a couple of times, I know what I’m getting from Charlie.

“Ross is a player I have also been watching a while, he’s a box-to-box midfielder who gets in the box and scores goals – there’s not many of them going about. He’s one of these players that will clear a ball at one end and score in the other. I believe Ross is one the fans will take to.”