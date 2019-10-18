Hamilton defender Stubbs expects competitive match against Hibs

Hamilton centre-back Sam Stubbs expects Saturday’s opponents Hibernian to come to New Douglas Park with their sights firmly fixed on securing a long-awaited victory.

Hibs enjoyed a series of positive results immediately before the international break, reaching the Betfred Cup semi-finals with a penalty shoot-out victory over Kilmarnock before holding champions Celtic and Aberdeen to draws in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

But Paul Heckingbottom’s side have not won a league game since their season-opener against St Mirren in August and find themselves 10th in the table with just six points.

Stubbs is preparing to come up against a determined Hibs side looking to return to winning ways.

He said: “They probably haven’t had the start that they wanted to have.

“And the way I’m looking at it and we’re looking at it is they’re looking for a spark, something that will get their season started.

“And make no qualms about it, they will be targeting us as that.

“So expect a competitive game, two teams trying to impose their style and trying to get to grips with the game, and a really good game – really competitive. And hopefully a really, really good one for the Hamilton fans.”

On-loan Middlesbrough defender Stubbs knows all about Hibs, a club his father Alan Stubbs managed between 2014 and 2016.

The 20-year-old recalled watching several games while his dad was at the helm, including their 2016 Scottish Cup final victory.

“I went to a few big games,” he added. “I went to his first game when they beat Livi 2-1 at home.

“I went to a few derbies and I went to the Scottish Cup final so I had a few decent games there.”

Hamilton remain without suspended defender Johnny Hunt, who serves the second match of a two-game ban, while Aaron McGowan will be assessed ahead of the game.