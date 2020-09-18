Hamilton not using a lack of numbers as an excuse ahead of Kilmarnock test

Scott McMann insists depleted Hamilton will not travel to Kilmarnock on Saturday with pre-packed excuses.

Boss Brian Rice will be without eight players for the Premiership match at Rugby Park.

Four players, one of whom is defender Lee Hodson, will miss out due to Covid-19 issues while another four are injured leaving Rice unlikely to field a full bench.

McMann, who returns to the side after suspension, insists Accies will deal with the situation.

The 24-year-old defender said: “We are not looking to make any excuses. We have plenty of players to choose from so no excuses.

“Obviously it’s not ideal preparation going into the match on Saturday but all we can do is focus on the game at the weekend. That’s the most important thing.

“I think most teams are going to experience something like with us throughout the season.

“Again, what we can do is just deal with it. Obviously we’d rather not be in a situation but we’ll deal with it and look forward to the weekend.”

Rice will need to dip into his youth academy again to make up the numbers.

McMann watched 18-year-old Kyle Munro score a late winner against Livingston last week in his first start for the club and is confident of more talent coming through the ranks.

He said: “It was a brilliant result. Kyle came in and scored the winner which was excellent for him. I couldn’t be happier for him.

“It is same every season. There’s always new boys coming through the ranks and getting a chance and staying in a team so no doubt more can come in this season.

“We never give in, we always play to the final whistle, we never know when we are beaten. It’s a good quality to have in a team.

“I think we’ve got an abundance of it so hopefully we can keep doing that and sneaking results when no one fancies us.”