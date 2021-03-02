Hamilton striker Marios Ogkmpoe sidelined for St Johnstone clash

Marios Ogkmpoe has been ruled out of Hamilton’s clash with St Johnstone on Wednesday night.

The Greek striker suffered a hamstring strain against Hibernian last time out and boss Brian Rice admits he is unlikely to feature in any of Accies’ four remaining games before the split.

Aaron Martin (foot) is also out of contention but could return for Saturday’s trip to Aberdeen. Shaun Want (thigh) has suffered a setback on his comeback attempt and will miss out again but Jamie Hamilton is available after successfully appealing his red card in Easter Road. Lewis Smith (hamstring), Nathan Thomas (groin), David Templeton (groin) remain sidelined.

There will be more disappointment for Saints’ midfielder Murray Davidson as he misses out again with a calf problem.

The 32-year-old – who was injured for the Perth’s side’s 2014 Scottish Cup triumph – was handed a double dose of cup final heartache as he was forced to watch Sunday’s Betfred Cup triumph against Livingston from the Hampden stands.

But the rest of Callum Davidson’s jubilant squad are ready to go.