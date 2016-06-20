Hamsik picks out Rooney as England's 'world-class' player

Wayne Rooney is the standout player in a changing England set-up, according to Slovakia midfielder Marek Hamsik.

Hamsik's side take on England in their closing Group B fixture on Monday, knowing victory would guarantee progression to the knockout stages in their maiden European Championship.

The Napoli man is Slovakia's prized asset and rates opposition skipper Rooney as just as important for Roy Hodgson's men.

"I admire his playing style a lot," Hamsik is quoted as saying by The Guardian. "He is a world‑class player."

Asked whether there was a player in the England squad he would liken himself to, Hamsik added: "The English team is going through a big change in regard to the players. There is a new generation coming through and there is a perfect blend of young and old.

"I am not sure if there is a player with the same characteristics as me. In the past the press has often compared me to Steven Gerrard but I don't know if that is true or not."

Hamsik scored Slovakia's second in a 2-1 victory over Russia on Thursday, having lost by the same scoreline to Wales in their Euro 2016 opener.