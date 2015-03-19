Hamstrung Pogba out for up to seven weeks

The France international has been outstanding for the Serie A champions this season, but is set to be sidelined until May after damaging his right hamstring in Wednesday's UEFA Champions League victory at Borussia Dortmund.

Pogba, who was withdrawn after only 27 minutes of Juve's 3-0 second-leg win, has played a key role as the Turin giants battle for honours on three fronts and will be sorely missed by Massimiliano Allegri's side.

A statement on the club's official website on Thursday said: "Paul Pogba this afternoon underwent an MRI scan after coming off midway through the first half of last night’s Champions League match with Borussia Dortmund in Germany.

"The scan revealed a grade two myotendinous junction tear of his biceps femoris. He is expected to return to competitive action within the next 50 days."

His absence is also a blow to France ahead of their upcoming friendlies against Brazil and Denmark.