Hamzaoglu urges Gala to sign off with victory

Gala are unable to qualify for the next stage of the competition but can thwart Arsenal's bid to finish top of Group D in what will be Hamzaoglu's first European outing as a coach.

Hamzaoglu was appointed Cesare Prandelli's replacement at the start of the month with the former Turkey assistant having taken maximum points from two league games so far.

However, ahead of his European bow, Hamzaoglu warned Arsenal his side are eager to finish with a flourish.

"In our last two games, we've shown a decent performance so we'll see how much we can repeat it at this level," he told a media conference.

"Not only will we try to stop Arsenal but also we'll try to play well ourselves.

"It’s a plus for us not having any pressure tomorrow. The pressure is our desire to win and we've created it ourselves.

"We'll try to pressure Arsenal up front and not let them get up the field easily

"If Arsenal react well to our pressing, then we'll be strong in the defence and aim for a counter-attack."

Striker Umut Bulut, who is yet to score in this season's Champions League, added that the change in coach had led to renewed confidence around the Turk Telekom Arena.

"We've regained our self-confidence following the arrival of Hamza Hamzaoglu as coach," the Turkey international added.

"Tomorrow's game against Arsenal will be a matter of prestige. Nevertheless, we aim to finish with a win."