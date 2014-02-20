Handanovic flattered by Barcelona rumours

Barca are in the market for a new keeper as Victor Valdes has revealed this will be his last season with the Spanish champions.

Handanovic is reportedly a target for the Catalan giants after catching the eye with some fine performances for Walter Mazzarri's side.

The 29-year-old has welcomed speculation he could be on Barca coach Gerardo Martino's radar, but sees his future at San Siro.

He told Sky Sport Italia: "Do I find the interest flattering? I think any player would be honoured, but in any case it's in the past and I'm happy here.

"I only see myself at Inter. Nowhere but Inter."

Handanovic, who joined Inter from Udinese in July 2012, also revealed he would welcome the arrival of Manchester United defender Nemanja Vidic at the Serie A club.

The United captain will leave Old Trafford in the close-season and Handanovic believes the centre-back would be a great addition amid talk he has agreed to join Inter.

He said: "I don't know him personally but I think his career speaks for itself. He would strengthen us yes, but I can't talk about players who aren't at Inter."