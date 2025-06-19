Manchester United report: Emi Martinez gives green light for move

Manchester United target Emi Martinez has reportedly given the go-ahead to a move to Old Trafford.

United’s goalkeeper situation is far from cemented after a difficult season between the sticks for Andre Onana, and his deputy, Altay Bayindir, not inspiring too much confidence on the occasions he’s stepped in.

With Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) to satisfy, Villa may be forced to sanction a sale.

Emi Martinez ready for Aston Villa to Manchester United move

Aston Villa may be forced to sell their no.1 for PSR reasons (Image credit: Alamy)

Martinez joined Aston Villa from Arsenal for £20 million, as per the Standard, before enjoying a rapid rise to stardom that saw him lift the 2022 World Cup with Argentina.

Known as one of football's most eccentric characters, the custodian is now 32 but still ranked at no.9 in FourFourTwo's list of the best goalkeepers in the world right now – and could be a high-profile replacement for Onana between the sticks.

It's been a tough season for Onana (Image credit: Getty Images)

As revealed by GIVEMESPORT, the Villa gloveman has “made it clear” that he would be open to moving to Old Trafford this summer – but a deal is not easy, with Onana’s future and the mooted asking price all issues to resolve.

According to the same report, the Red Devils have not yet decided Onana’s future, but that hasn’t stopped Martinez “offering himself” to United.

Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) means the club may need to facilitate the move, but the Argentina international is under contract at Villa Park until 2029, meaning Unai Emery’s side still hold a great deal of power in the negotiations.

The current asking price has been set at £40m, which has been benchmarked by the £25m that AC Milan value their gloveman Mike Maignan at.

Martinez is yet to learn where he'll be playing next season (Image credit: Alamy)

There has been interest in the Saudi Pro League for Martinez, but the 32-year-old’s preference is to stay in Europe, with Atletico Madrid also in the frame if Jan Oblak leaves.

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, there still feels like there are a lot of moving parts here: while Onana did have a tough season, that position doesn’t feel top of the priority list, with significant funds already committed to Matheus Cunha and a potential Bryan Mbeumo purchase.

It’s widely reported that Ruben Amorim’s side will need sales before sanctioning any more business, so although Martinez seems keen, there are plenty of factors other than the player’s desire to consider.

Martinez is valued at €20m, according to Transfermarkt.