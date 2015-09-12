Hannover 2 Borussia Dortmund 4: Tuchel's side maintain perfect start

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice from the penalty spot as Borussia Dortmund came from behind to win 4-2 at Hannover and maintain their perfect start to the season.

Dortmund had only conceded once in their previous three Bundesliga games this season, but found themselves behind 18 minutes in on Saturday when Artur Sobiech rounded off a superb counter attacking move for the hosts.

After Aubameyang equalised with his first spot-kick of the game, Henrink Mkhitaryan's ninth goal of the season - a stunning right-footed effort from the edge of the area - put Dortmund ahead at the break.

But a calamitous attempt at a clearance from Dortmund captain Mats Hummels, making his 200th Bundesliga appearance, allowed Sobiech to steal in and pull Hannover level early in the second half.

However, Hummels' error was out-done at the other end when Felipe, who had already marked his first league appearance of the campaign by giving away the earlier penalty, scuffed into his own net from a drilled cross from Dortmund debutant Adnan Januzaj - who came off the bench on the hour.

And Aubameyang then converted another penalty late on to ensure Dortmund made it nine wins from nine in all competitions this term as Thomas Tuchel's fantastic start to life in charge at Signal Iduna Park continued.

Shinji Kagawa has been instrumental to Dortmund's superb early-season form, scoring four times and assisting three more in eight games, and he went close early on with a rasping effort from distance, Ron-Robert Zieler doing well to parry wide.

But the visitors could not make their domination count, and were soon behind when Hiroshi Kiyotake played through Leon Andreasen - the Dane squaring to Sobiech, who duly tapped in.

Dortmund were gifted the opportunity to restore parity when Jonas Hofmann was awarded a penalty in the 35th minute after going down in the box under pressure from Felipe.

Aubameyang made no mistake from the spot, placing a powerful finish high into the centre of the net, and Tuchel’s side wasted little time in taking the lead, Matthias Ginter latching onto Mkhitaryan's pass before returning to the Armenian, who curled a sumptuous 18-yard strike into the far corner.

Roman Burki had to be alert to prevent Hannover equalising immediately after the restart, the Dortmund goalkeeper pouncing to his left to clamp hold of Marcelo's header.

But Burki could do nothing to prevent Sobiech netting his second of the game moments later, the Pole slotting in calmly after Hummels had completely missed an attempted clearing header.

Tuchel then turned to Januzaj, and that change paid dividends in the 67th minute, as the Manchester United loanee's low cross looped in off Felipe, who had slid in to stop Aubameyang nudging home.

Felipe's afternoon got even worse with five minutes remaining when he handled in the area, and Aubameyang stepped up to coolly dink his spot-kick over Zieler and keep Dortmund top of the table.