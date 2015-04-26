'Happy' Hazard rejects talk of Chelsea exit

Eden Hazard insists he is happy at Chelsea and has no intention of leaving the club despite links with Real Madrid and Paris-Saint Germain.

The Belgium international has been in sensational form for the Premier League leaders this season with 13 goals and eight assists, and is the favourite to be named as the Professional Footballers' Association Player of the Year on Sunday.

Hazard is keen to build a legacy similar to Didier Drogba and John Terry at Stamford Bridge, with the UEFA Champions League his top target.

"I am happy here," he told Sky Sports. "I play with big players and the most important thing is I want to win trophies and with this club, it is possible.

"[The] Champions League is difficult. We play against a big team, but one day I hope I can win this trophy as it is the best.

"All the big players have won the Champions League and I hope I can bring, like Didier [Drogba] did, the Champions League to Stamford Bridge."

Mourinho will play a key role in keeping Hazard in England, the forward admitting he has loved working under the Portuguese manager for the last two seasons.

"I train well with him, we work well," he added. "But the most important thing for me is he lets me play, he just asked me to be the best and he doesn't give me pressure.

"So for the player we are free and this is good.

"Everybody knows I like to have the ball at my feet, but without the ball I try to give everything offensively, defensively.

"This is my job. But for me, the most important thing is to create something, to score for the team or create an assist."