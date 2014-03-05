'Happy' Odemwingie set for swift Stoke return

The Nigerian forward, who joined Stoke from Cardiff City in January as part of a deal that saw Kenwyne Jones move in the opposite direction, missed last weekend's 1-0 victory over Arsenal after picking up a calf problem.

However, Odemwingie believes he will be available to feature at Carrow Road as Mark Hughes' side look to claim successive league wins for only the second time this season.

"Last week I managed to train on Friday, but maybe it was a bit optimistic to play against Arsenal," revealed Odemwingie at a meet-the-players event in Stoke-on-Trent.

"I hope to be fit for this weekend."

Although Stoke are not yet assured of top-flight survival, the club have demonstrated encouraging form since Odemwingie's arrival and currently sit 13th, six points clear of the relegation zone.

"My friends say I look happy, and I am," said Odemwingie, when asked about life at the Britannia Stadium.

"Since I arrived everything has gone really well, most importantly the results, and now we want to try to finish in the top 10 if we can.

"There is a lot of belief in the team after winning against Arsenal, and it will help us to relax and play better football in our coming games.

"If we can back up the Arsenal performance, especially away from home, then it is happy days for the club, players and fans."