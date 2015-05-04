Hard to keep Benteke - Bacuna

Aston Villa will find it difficult to keep striker Christian Benteke, according to midfielder Leandro Bacuna.

In form again, Benteke - who has scored eight times in his past six Villa games - has been linked with a move to Liverpool and Manchester United.

Bacuna said he had spoken to the Belgium international about his future, and he knows the 24-year-old could be on his way out.

"I live about one minute from him and go around his place," he said.

"We talk about his future a little bit, but we don't know what’s going to happen.

"It's going to be hard to hang onto him.

"I don’t know if he is the best striker in the Premier League, but he is definitely one of the best.

"He was injured [earlier this season], he came back, he needed a few games to get back to his best again, and now he is really doing good."