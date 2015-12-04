Hard work key for Roma revival - Garcia

Rudi Garcia has told his Roma players they must stick together and be willing to battle for each other, as they look to end a "tricky spell" in Serie A when they travel to face Torino on Saturday.

Roma have recorded just one league win in their last four outings and were beaten 2-0 at home by Atalanta last Sunday.

Garcia acknowledges his side must improve, particularly at the back. They have conceded 17 goals in 14 league matches this season, though no team in Italy's top flight has scored more than their haul of 29.

"The only way past this tricky spell is by working hard during the week and responding with three points," he said.

"We have to battle hard and stay together. That'll help us to concede fewer goals and score more.

"We must not lose our attacking ability but the statistics show we have to improve defensively."

Defender Leandro Castan continued his comeback from brain surgery by playing the full 90 minutes against Atalanta.

It was only the Brazilian's third appearance of the season, having been sidelined for all of the previous campaign, but Garcia believes a patient approach with the player will pay off in the end.

"He's come on a lot. It's not easy to return after a whole season on the sidelines," he said.

"He's gradually getting back to his best. You can't judge him on his performance against Atalanta because everyone played badly. I expect the same from Leo as I do from everyone else."