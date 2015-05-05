Harper calls for Hull unity

Steve Harper has called on Hull City supporters to show a united front and not protest against owner Assem Allam in Saturday's crucial Premier League contest against Burnley.

Monday's 3-1 defeat to Arsenal has left Hull just a point above the relegation zone with three games left.

A section of Hull fans held up signs calling for Allam to step down during that match, as the row over his desire to rename the club Hull Tigers rumbles on.

With Hull set to play Tottenham and Manchester United in their last two fixtures the match against rock-bottom Burnley - who will be relegated if they lose - takes on extra significance.

And veteran goalkeeper Harper, voted the club's Player of the Month for April, wants everyone to pull together.

"Thanks to all the Hull City that voted for me in winning the Player of the Month for April award. Huge game now on Saturday," he wrote on Twitter.

"We need you all behind us on Saturday, no dissent or protests just 90 minutes fantastic support to help us get the result we need."