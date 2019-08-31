Harris bemoans lack of quality as Millwall held by Hull

Millwall manager Neil Harris was ‘disappointed’ and frustrated after seeing his side held to a 1-1 draw at home to nine-man Hull in the Sky Bet Championship.

Kamil Grosicki’s bizarre 40-yard free-kick earned Hull a valuable away point as he cancelled out Jed Wallace’s early penalty.

Harris revealed Millwall must turn home dominance into points this season if they are to enjoy a successful campaign.

He said: “I just said to the players that I’m disappointed with them in the sense that we got into some really good areas and we dominated the second half territory wise.

“We played really front-foot and aggressive football in the second half, got into some great areas but didn’t deliver quality in the moments we needed it.

“The amount of times we got into good areas and turned down opportunities to cross or shoot was disappointing. We do loads of crossing and shooting and work to get into those areas and we didn’t do it.

“Connor Mahoney had the best crossing stats in the league last year, that’s why we signed him. He didn’t want to put a ball in the box.

“The chances they created, the goal and the one they missed, it probably evens itself out. But barring that we’ve not given a lot away, and three games here at The Den we’ve got seven points.

“We should have beaten Hull and we should have beaten Boro last week. So, I can look at the disappointment of not having the points but I can also look at it and say it’s a good start to the season for us.”

After Wallace’s spot-kick had put the home side in front, Grosicki’s floated effort caught everyone, including Millwall keeper Bartosz Bialkowski, by surprise, nestling in the far corner when all expected a cross.

Both sides then missed chances to take all three points, most notably Kevin Stewart and Ryan Leonard failing to find the target from close range in the closing stages of each half.

Hull were reduced to nine men as first injury forced Jon Toral off and then Josh Magennis was dismissed late on.

Tigers manager Grant McCann said: “It’s a good point, coming to Millwall any stage of the season it’s always a good point. We felt we had a referee who got sucked into the occasion a little bit.

“I thought the penalty was harsh, but what I will say is I thought Jordy [De Wijs] was on the wrong side. And if he’s going to give that one, he’s got to give Josh Magennis’ at the other end, where he gets clipped.

“We hear there’s contact so if there’s contact, give the penalty. But it wasn’t to be.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if he [Grosicki] did go for goal because he scored one on Friday in training quite similar. If Kamil was up here he’d tell you he’d meant it.

“I think we answered a lot of questions. We’ve been hit from pillar to post defensively in terms of the questions I’ve taken since I’ve been at the club.

“We showed what we’re all about, how dogged and defensive we can be. It’s a very tough place to come.

“Neil’s got them playing tremendously here but I think we had the better chances, especially in the first half. And second half we showed a real dogged display.”