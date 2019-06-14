Harrison named Aston Villa’s academy manager

Aston Villa have appointed West Brom’s Mark Harrison as their new academy manager.

Harrison held a similar position with the Baggies for over a decade but has been brought in to help bring through young talent with the club returning to the Premier League.

“Aston Villa is a football club steeped in a rich tradition of producing its own players,” said chief executive Christian Purslow.

“Mark’s appointment is another cornerstone of the process and journey that we set out upon last summer.

“As a football club, we want a clear pathway right through the academy to the first-team with outstanding recruitment and development.

“I have every confidence that Mark, working closely with Dean Smith and Jesus Garcia Pitarch, will build an excellent academy that will be able to nurture the next generation of stars to entertain the crowds at Villa Park.”